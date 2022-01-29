How to wear black and blue together this spring 2022

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you great ways to wear black and blue fashion together this coming springtime. You may have heard that there are certain fashion rules that everyone should follow. And one fashion faux pas that many people have heard of is to never wear black and blue together.

But we say that this advice is outdated. When styled the right way, black and blue can be a classy combination. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how to wear black and blue for Spring 2022.

Keep Things Subtle

If you are not ready to dive deep into the black and blue waters, we hear you. Trying to break fashion ‘rules’ can sometimes be intimidating. When it comes to trying anything new, why not go slow?

Dip your toes into this trend with your shoes. Specifically, a pair of black heels. They are a wardrobe staple and will look classy with a blue dress. It adds a bit of power to your outfit without making too much of a statement.

Use A Contrasting Colour

How many times have you held up a shirt and questioned if it was black or just a dark blue? Black and navy are not exactly opposites on the colour wheel. However, throwing a contrasting colour, such as white, will ensure that the black and navy in your outfit stands out. As well as that, it will also make your outfit look sharp and purposeful.

Go For The Pop Of Colour

We are firm believers that every colour goes with black. Additionally, we also believe in the power that a pop of colour gives to your outfit. It can make any outfit go from subtle to superhero in seconds.

When it comes to your working wardrobe, pair a black blazer and trouser combo with a cobalt blue shirt. This unexpected pairing will ensure you stand out from a sea of creams and greys.

Put Your Blue Shade On A Pedestal

A classic way of pairing black and blue together is to use your black colour as a base. This will allow the blue of your outfit to stand out. however, you do not need to use a bright colour like the last tip to do this.

Use black trousers to elongate and lengthen your legs. Then, you can use a dark blue top to frame your face and draw attention upwards. A win-win all over.

