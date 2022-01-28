Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS doubles in value

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS doubles in value.

In Irish fashion news, Kim Kardashian has seen the value of her SKIMS shapewear company nearly double in value overnight.

The 41-year-old billionairess has just secured funding from new investors to the tune of $240 million (€215 million euro) talking to valuation of her company that she started back 3 years ago to just $3.2 billion (€2.87 billion euro)

This news was announced last Thursday 27th January 2022 with US hedge fund Lone Pine Capital, D1 Capital Partners, along with existing investors Thrive Capital, Imaginary Ventures and Alliance Consumer Growth all taking stakes in Kim’s progressive shapewear empire.

SKIMS was launched back in 2019 are specialise in selling quality shapewear, loungewear and bras directly online via their e-commerce store.

Kim Kardashian also has links to her other fashion and beauty brands that include her KKW Beauty which she launched in 2017 that sells skincare products such as lipsticks, eyeliner, moisturisers, and cleansers

Kim who rose to fame as part of the hit TV series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians is a popular celebrity figure with the millennial age group. The star has a huge social media following which includes 283 million Instagram and 71 million twitter followers.

The TV personality also shares 4 children North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Saint West with her ex-husband and American musician Kanye West who separated after 7 years of marriage.

Jens Grede who is CEO of SKIMS along with Kim Kardashian are expected to maintain a controlling share in the company which is now estimated to be worth in the region of $3.2 billion (€2.87 billion euro)

Irish fashion news. Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS doubles in value