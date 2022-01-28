Kanye West teams with homeless for Yeezy Collection

In Irish fashion news, American musician Kanye West is looking to use the homeless in Los Angeles to promote his new fashion range,

The 44-year-old star who is separated from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian is looking to do his bit to help the homeless by recruiting them to model his latest fashion designs by partnering with Skid Row Fashion Week which is a fashion included charitable fashion project in the states.

Kanye who last year changed his name to Ye is keen to give people living on the streets of LA, some experience modelling clothes they create supervised under his guidance.

Founder of Skid Row Fashion Week, David Sabastian is in talks with West who have both decided to combine their efforts in creating to a Yeezy X Skid Row Fashion Week collection.

Skid Row Fashion Week ensure that a set percentage of revenue generated is ring-fenced to helping people in LA who have no shelter. It is reported that a staggering 60,000 people in the city are homeless. Sabastian also confirmed that one hundred percent of all proceeds from Kanye’s Yeezy will go to helping homeless people within the community.

West’s new Yeezy fashion line for Skid Row is set to drop on Thursday 22nd February 2022 with him already in talks with homeless people who he wants personally to model his new fashion collection.

