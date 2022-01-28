4 stylish ways how to wear striped fashion in spring

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple ways to style striped clothing this springtime 2022. Thankfully, spring is on the horizon and we can get to leave COVID and winter behind us. Now that the long coats and hats are behind us its about looking forward to great springtime fashion looks.

Enter, stripped fashion. Stripes included in your day to evening fashion wear can be very striking if styled correctly. They can be styled vertically or horizontally depending on height and width of your body. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to look at some simple ways to style striped clothing this coming spring.

Go vertical oversized with your striped look

For those of you looking to elongate your fashion look in a dress style, this one is for you. An oversized satin or silk black and white vertical striped blouse or shirt is the perfect start.

Add a pair of black skinny jeans. Now to complete add a pair of black oversized sunglasses and flat or heels. This is a chic little number for girls about town. It’s simple to construct and don’t forget that black clutch bag.

The stripped pants effect

Whether you are back working in the office or looking for a comfy style away from work, pants is a given. Trousers always look smart when styled correctly with a nice top.

Now think black and white vertical stripped trousers. Fuse this with a dark cream cashmere sweater. This snug assemble is both stylish and can be pulled down to a street finish by adding white sneakers. Add shades and bag and you are good to go in style.

Go navy and white with vertical stripe

If you are looking to flatter with your dress look this springtime, then look no further. One look that will be trending this springtime is the navy vertical stripe look. Choose your blue and stipe on white background A-line dress with ¾ sleeve.

To add a touch of femininity to it add a bow to the waist. Complete the look by adding a pair of navy strappy heels. This look is perfect for both work or outside the office fashion. Chicness is guaranteed.

The pinstripe trouser suit look

This is one of our favourite looks this springtime. Expect to see celebrity females donning this look later in spring. A matching vertical pinstripe suit is both charming and powerful.

It’s an opportunity to play with shades and stray away from traditional black and navy stripes. Look for colour fusion and play with matching tones of orangey brown and medium green stripes on white background.

It’s chic and can be used to make a powerful fashion dress statement. Add a twist to your choice of footwear by adding blue strappy heels.

And finally

You can wear stripped fashion to take advantage of your own body shape and size. By wearing vertical lines, it can help elongate your look and make your body look narrower. Do this if you are looking to achieve a taller and/or slimmer finish

As for diagonal lines, these are perfect when you are trying to make your look appear neater and leaner. They create an optical illusion of movement.

