The top chic spring fashion trends for 2022.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you some chic spring fashion trends worth knowing in 2022. Many people use this new year to start over. For some, this means breaking old habits or creating new ones. For others, this means building the wardrobe they always wanted and embracing their fashion side.

One of the best ways to look good is by wearing the colour white. It looks sophisticated and flattering. If you want to look chic in spring 2022 without even trying, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our tips.

Wear White As A Suggestion, Not A Rule

This style trick can work for any colour but, to keep things simple, we are going to be sticking with white. White can include a spectrum of colours, from crisp linen whites to beige creams.

Mixing these different tones into the one look will still create a neutral palette. However, the slight variations of colour will add dimension by breaking up your outfit. To achieve a simple yet chic look this spring, pair your white trousers with a beige top, some flats to match and silver jewellery.

Use White On Bare Skin

In case we have not mentioned it, white is one of the few colours that look good on everyone. No matter your skin tone, hair colour or body type, everybody should embrace wearing this versatile shade.

While the weather is still too cold to rock some bare skin, don’t be afraid of pairing your white off-the-shoulder top with a beige suede skirt. To finish off your outfit, slip on some nude heels and jewellery or some sparkle.

Wear White As A Casual Option

Many people usually reserve white for special occasions. However, you can and should wear white on casual days, too. A strappy white top is an incredibly versatile option that can work with anything in your wardrobe. Try tucking it into your skirt, trousers or denim jeans. To add some extra comfort, slip on some trainers and you’re all set.

Use White To Make A Statement

If you are looking to create an outfit that will turn heads post-pandemic, make it a white one. A figure hugging, strapless, white dress is your best bet.

To keep things looking fancy, you can rock a pair of heels. However, we love the idea of mixing formalwear with something casual. So, don’t be afraid of grabbing your white trainers instead.

