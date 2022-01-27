HUGO BOSS to rebrand with the help of Kendall Jenner

In Irish fashion news, German fashion house HUGO BOSS are rolling out a host of celebrities this spring / summer to help them with their rebranding.

The iconic fashion house is set to divide its company name into BOSS and HUGO for branding purposes. To do this, they have major marketing initiatives all set to go using recognised names from the world of fashion and sport to do so.

HUGO BOSS which is often referred to as often styled as BOSS was set up in Germany back in 1924 by Hugo Boss. This mid-luxury fashion house who has their HQ at Metzingen, Baden-Württemberg, produce and sell clothing, accessories, footwear and fragrances.

To kick start their rebranding campaign, they have a new SS/2022 #BeYourOwnBoss campaign, BOSS has included an all-star cast of well-known names who will be feature in a series of portraits, taken by shot by leading Swedish fashion photographer Mikael Jansson.

In an attempt to appeal to a younger generation, the company has called upon top fashion models Hailey Bieber, Joan Smalls and Kendall Jenner to be included in this campaign.

They will be accompanied by World Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and Korean actor Lee Min-ho and Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini.

This new rebrand for a fashion house that celebrates their 100 anniversary in two years’ time, is a bold switch away from their traditional heritage. Chief executive of HIGO BOSS, Daniel Grieder has ambitious plans to double the sales of the company by the year by 2025.

