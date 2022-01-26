Alicia Keys and Athleta partner for new fashion collection

In Irish fashion news, American singer/songwriter Alicia Keys has teamed up with US ladies activewear fashion house Athleta for new collection titled “Without You.”

It was announced this week that the 41-year-old Grammy Award winning singer is to partner Athleta who will take over a mentoring and advisory role with American fashion house for their “Power of She Fund” grant program.

This collaboration between the pair will see them actively drive awareness towards the well-being of women curated through joint product offerings as well as a range of impact grants and unique community content.

Athleta was founded in 1998

The first drop between the pair will happen on Tuesday 8th March 2022 which is designed to coincide with International Women’s Day.Alicia’s new campaign has been given the name ‘Within You’.

Her debut fashion collection for Athleta will see the unveiling of her limited-run collection that unites Alicia’s own style with Athleta’s consciously inclusive designs. This all-size inclusive fashion drop will feature items that will be available in sizes XXS-3X.

Athleta are owned by GAP

Commenting about her new partnership with Athleta, Alicia Keys said “I was drawn to Athleta because we both want to encourage women to discover, accept and own their power,”

Keys continued “We’re all about the uniqueness of women, body positivity and creating a lifestyle that showcases our immeasurable power within. It’s time to thrive – not just to survive – and my hope is that these offerings are another outlet for you to amplify your personal power, your possibility, and feel comfortable in your own skin.”

Alicia will also engage with Athleta to reach out to women and get them to connect through community conversations via Athleta’s digital community platform AthletaWell. She will unite with American athletes Simone Biles and Allyson Felix.

Alicia Keys has 23 Grammys to her name

According to Mary Beth Laughton, who is president and CEO of Athleta, Alicia has made a powerful commitment to well-being and Athleta are thrilled to welcome her to their community that empowers women.

Mary said “As we work toward our goal of reaching $2B in net sales in 2023, part of our growth strategy is constantly listening to our customers’ needs. With the recent launch of our digital community, AthletaWell, we created a space where women can connect with each other around topics of well-being, health and purpose.

“With a values-driven partnership like this one with Alicia, we are ideally positioned to continue to meet our customer’s needs in the well-being space and support her across all aspects of her life.”

Alicia Keys was bon in New York in 1981

Athleta’s Power of She Fund grant program which was launched back in 2020, supports women and girls, businesses and organisations that are committed to making well-being accessible, specifically in the BIPOC community. You can shop the new Alicia Keys “Without You” collection from the 8th March 2022 at Athleta.com.

