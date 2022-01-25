The latest men’s suits fashion trends for spring 2022

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you the latest men’s suits looks for this coming spring 2022. As we all head back to work for the new year, some of you may be thinking about updating your working wardrobe.

And one of the heroes of your working wardrobe has to be your suit. It is classy, sophisticated and always professional looking. But how do you update your suit for spring 2022? Keep on reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland for our tips.

Do It With A Half Zip

With nods to both the athleisure and fashion trends of the seventies, a half zip top is the perfect way to upgrade your suit. They work by playing down the formality of your blazer or other tailoring and add a sporty element.

Working best when worn under a single-breasted coat, they also suit a more casual jacket, so long as it is not too slim. To keep things refined looking, go with a knitted version, so long as it is not too chunky.

Jack Up Your Blazer

To dramatically alter the look of your suit altogether, why not forego your blazer? Swapping out your blazer for a knitted cardigan still gives you structure but it is less formal looking.

A shawl-collar design works best as it is essentially a jacket without a lapel. However, for something more contemporary, exchange your blazer for a bomber jacket. Just make sure it is clean and fitted, not boxy.

Play Around With Proportions

Forget everything you know about suits. Lately, they have been getting boxier and baggier than ever before. However, before you go buying a suit that is two sizes too big for you, there are some things to bear in mind.

An exaggerated suit that is out of proportion will make you stand out in the worst way. Oversized tailoring works best when it is styled with soft tees and jumpers.

Keep Things Separate

If you are looking for more style options when it comes to your suit, keep separates in mind. They key to your separates is to mix texture and colour.

For example, a blue blazer with white denim jeans and a pale shirt is always a good look. If you are someone who loves to play around with patterns, keep in mind that less is more. Unless you know exactly what you are doing, stick to one pattern.

