John Legend set to launch own skincare collection.

In Irish fashion news, singing star John Legend preparing to launch his own skincare range later in 2022. The 43-year-old musician is just one of the many celebrities to capitalise on the lucrative beauty business by launching his own skincare range which will concentrate on the needs of darker skin.

Legend who is married to fashion model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has teamed up Californian based A-Frame Brands who together are designing a beauty range that is aimed at users with melanin-rich complexions.

A-Frame Brands, are a celebrity business development platform that works with a host of celebrities and set up beauty care brand “Kinlo” with Japanese professional tennis player. Naomi Osaka.

The company is also teaming with American celebrity couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on imminent baby care line, Proudly Company..

In a statement released by A-Frame Brands Martin Ekechukwu who is Chief Brand Officer commented that John Legends skincare range will “target the top three issues those with higher levels of melanin in their skin are vulnerable to” – significant levels of dryness, pH imbalances, and environmental impact.

Martin went on to add that more details about John’s new beauty line will be carried out as a joint partnership between A-Frame Brands and John Legend.

This will also see additional investors potentially included as part of the set-up and will also include specific products and price range.

The new John Legend skincare range is expected to drop sometime in autumn 2022.

