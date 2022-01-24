The best ladies legging fashion trends for spring

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you the last ways to style ladies leggings this spring 2022. When it comes to spring 2022, we all know that leggings are a wardrobe staple. They look classy, chic and are most versatile than people think.

Are you ready for leggings to take over your wardrobe this season? Keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out our best tips on how to style leggings for your spring 2022 wardrobe.

Key Fashion Trends To Look Out For

When it comes to popularising spandex and cotton leggings, we can thank the 80s. But, thankfully, leggings have evolved into a sophisticated and casual part of our modern wardrobe.

Leather Leggings: These may call to mind memories of Olivia Newton-John in Grease. Nowadays, leather leggings have become the royalty of streetwear. They are comfier than your leather trousers and give the right amount of edge to your outfit.

Athleisure: Thanks to lockdown, we have spent the past year and a half living in our comfy cotton leggings. Athleisure has become a key part of our everyday wardrobe and looks here to stay. Lovers of athleisurewear have been upgraded with new styles that show off curves in colour-contrasting cut-outs.

Printed: At some point in our lives, we have all worn leggings in an outrageous pattern. Today, printed leggings in quality fabric have taken over our wardrobes in florals, animal prints and funky colours.

Embellished: Much like your jackets, you can expect your leggings to have cool details like knee patches, buttons, studs and zippers.

Classic Black Leggings

We all know that black clothing is incredibly flattering, no matter who wears it. and the same goes for your black leggings. There is a good chance you already own a few pairs. This season, leather leggings are the new basic trouser and inject some much-needed style into your wardrobe.

Neutral shades are a must when it comes to looking good. And when paired with your black leggings, they can make you look even better. Throw on a soft, oversized jumper with some black leggings for an easy street style look.

