French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73.

In Irish fashion news, the world is waking up this morning with the sad news that iconic French fashion and beauty designer Thierry Mugler has passed away aged 73.

The brilliant fashion designer born in Strasbourg in France back in December 1948, passed away earlier today (24th January 2022) at the age of 73 years.

Mugler who created his own fashion house back in the 1970’s, quickly rose through the fashion ranks to become one of the best known and loved names in the world of fashion.

Mugler was famous for his vintage designs

The fashion icon has worked with many of today’s leading celebrities and created fashion designs for the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian. The French designer was also infamous for creating that famous black dress in the 1983 hit movie Indecent proposal worn by actress Demi Moore.

As well as designing ready to wear and be-spoke fashion garments for celebrities, Thierry was also recognised for his own beauty creations which included his Angel, Alien and more recent Angel Nova perfumes.

Leading celebrities have taken to social media to express their sympathies with the loss of a huge iconic face of fashion. The Supremes singing icon Diana Ross shared an image of herself and a young Thierry Mugler with the caption “I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives.” To her 140K Twitter followers.

Mugler launched Thierry Mugler Beauty in 2008

After a short break away from the fashion, Mugler returned to design Kim Kardashian’s dress for the 2019 Met Gala. Other celebrities Mugler has worked with include leading British fashion model Kate Moss and rapper Cardi B

On the news of Thierry Mugler passing, 42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of her family all dressed in Mugler’s designs with her 161 million followers.

Irish fashion news. French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73.