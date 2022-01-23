Top black dress styles for spring 2022

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you the top black dress styles to look for that are trending this spring 2022. It can be hard to plan your winter wardrobe, especially around the holiday season. Between parties, gift exchanges, lunches and drinks, you often feel you need to have a different outfit for every occasion.

But there are some outfits that will always work. Especially your little black dress. It is iconic for a reason. And when it comes to festive black dresses, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for our top three elegant black dresses to have in your wardrobe.

Velvet

In case you have missed it, velvet is back and is bigger than ever. Particularly around this time of year. If you haven’t already, get yourself a black velvet dress. It is versatile, chic and looks good, no matter the occasion.

if you are wearing it during the day, you can dress it down by throwing on a leather jacket. Not only will you be kept warm, but this is a great way of playing around with different textures and adding some interest to your outfit. When evening rolls around, swap out your boots for heels and add a statement purse with a bold lip.

Satin

Another material dominating fashion trends this year is satin. For a savvy night out, your slip dress is a must-have investment piece. Just be sure that you get the right fit.

As the material can cling to your skin, it can draw attention to your insecurities if it’s too tight. Much like with your velvet, don’t be afraid to play around with texture and different materials. When it comes to wearing satin, don’t forget about your inner-wear as they could be on show. When in doubt, go seamless.

Sequins

If you are looking to turn heads this winter season, get yourself a sequinned dress. A black sequinned dress is a sure fire way to ensure you look sexy, chic and sophisticated this party season.

Many people can shy away from rocking sequins as it can looks a bit much. However, when styled the right way, they are sure to make you stand out. T

o keep warm this winter, you can wear a turtleneck sweater underneath your dress and slip on some tights and boots. However, for a night on the town, slip on some heels and simple jewellery and let your dress be the star of your outfit.

