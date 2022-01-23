Top 5 colour fashion trends for this Spring

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to look at the best colours that are trending in the fashion world this spring 2022. As we head towards springtime our fashion moods switch from dulled down colours to brighter tones.

Our sense of fashion also switches from heavier winter clothing to lighter fashion pieces to match the season. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we are going to look at colours to be aware of that are trending for the season ahead.

Dusty yellow

Officially referred to as meadowlark, this is a bright dusty yellow tone ideal for spring fashion. To describe this tone would be to say it is a mixture between canary yellow and marigold. It is the perfect shade to wear in the form of dresses, maxi skirts and even cropped pants.

This bright and breezy colour can lift any daytime of evening look in an instance. Ensure to break up the flow of this hue using white accessories like heels or handbag. Great for bright sunny springtime days.

Warm red cherry tomato

We love this shad as it’s vibrant and fiery. To best describe it would say it’s a red with a subtle hint of orange thrown into the mix. Reds are always red for statement fashion pieces.

This shade commands respect. To maximise this colour wear as a colour block dress with black or neutralised shoes. Above the waist, a cherry tomato blouse works well with skinny jeans and neutral heels. Match your lippy to add a touch of confidence to your finish.

Soft blue

Spring and pastel shades go hand in hand. This is where soft blues come into play. Described as a periwinkle tone blue it reflects bright velar blue skies. This calming colour looks fab in the form of vertical stipe or floral print designs.

As a solid background for print dresses, you can colour into the added floral print finish. This also works with crop tops worn with red, white or black skinny jeans. Matching shades in footwear like heels make a great partnership. Look toward a soft blue blazer to smarten your finish.

Dark purple

Normally associated with dark and colder months, ultraviolet can add bounce to any springtime fashion look. Like cherry red, dark purple commands respect.

This worn in the form of stain dresses or tops looks fab during early springtime. Because we haven’t quite hit summer temperatures yet, a dark purple knit sweater is also another option. Fuse this with light blue denim jeans for maximum effect. White sneakers offer a great casual day-off finish.

The pinkie lavender look

This shade lands somewhere between a lightish purple and rosy pink. Given its springtime, any type of pink fits the season so well! This can be worn in the form of a cashmere sweater and straight leg jeans for casual dress.

This is not a head to tone colour so accessories can take centre stage. Pink lavender cross body bags when styled with neutral tones can be a real springtime fashion pleaser.

