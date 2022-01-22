How to style ladies shorts this spring

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you stylish ways to wear shorts this spring season. With the days getting longer and temperatures rising it’s safe enough to think about wearing shorts this spring.

OK it’s not exactly summer highs as yet but spring is a time when shorts can be pulled from the closet. Even better, you can follow shorts fashion looks to make you look and feel good for the season ahead. Here at Teenage fashion news we are going to look at ways to maximise your shorts look this springtime.

The classic denim short look

Denim and springtime fashion go hand in hand and can look great when styled correctly. Remember it’s not quite summer yet body insulation is important to keep yourself warm and stylish.

Let’s leave tees until summer and instead opt for a puffer sleeve shirt this spring. Pastel shades are always great during this season. Fuse with basic denim shorts with turn up hem. Add contrasting tights to keep your pins warm. Complete with contrasting pair of wedge sandals and straw tote bag.

The linen short effect

Linen is a cool material and also relaxing to wear. It is not as warm as denim but can serve a great fashion purpose. Let’s start with the basic white tee. Now add a cashmere cardigan for above the waist insulation.

Below deck opt for stripped pattern shorts. This makes them look more interesting. Complete the look with sheer tights for those of you who are not brave enough to chance cold snaps. Wedges or brogues to finish.

Chino short look

This look is smartly casual and great for any casual dress me up occasions. Start off with a white shirt. Now add pull on chino shorts and add slide on sandals.

Again, for those of you looking for a little more leg insulation, opt for sheer tights. Above the waist look towards add a dark blue fitted blazer and add layered gold necklace piece.

Go distressed with denim shorts

This rock chic look is on trend for girls looking to achieve the 2022 street look during spring. It’s a great way to inject colour into your above the waist choice of clothing.

Fuse your bright red puffer sleeve top with stonewash distressed denim shorts. Add black tights with white sneakers for maximum effect. Complete by adding black cross body tote bag and chunky gold look earrings.

White denim shorts combo

Neutralise your shorts fashion look this spring with colour pop. Add a blue vertical stripped short sleeve short. Add a pair of bright white denim shorts. Tights wise are optional.

However, it’s spring so leave them as a possible option. Complete the look with a cream coatigan to keep the body warm. A straw circular cross body bad and sandals make for the perfect springtime day finish.

And finally

Whatever your choice of shorts, make sure they are the perfect fit. Seek out snug fit shorts without any sags. Always ensure your shorts are clean (especially white) As we stated earlier, it’s not quite summer temperatures yet. Never leave the house without with extra layering.

