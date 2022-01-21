The latest white Converse sneaker fashion trends

The latest white Converse sneaker fashion trends.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple ways to style white converse trainers this spring. We all love the feeling of clean and pristine looking white trainers. And no white trainers are more iconic than a pair of Converse.

They are sleek, versatile and easier to style than most people think. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out why white Converse are the ultimate wardrobe staple.

White Converse With Jeans

Thanks to the casual design of white Converse, many people stick to wearing them with their casual, everyday wardrobe. A pair of skinny jeans, white tee, biker jacket and your Converse will always be a chic outfit. Or why not swap out your t-shirt for your favourite jumper?

While many stick to wearing blue jeans with Converse, black works just as well. You can then keep things understated with a monochrome look, matching your black skinny jeans with a black top. If you are worried about looking boring, feel free to play around with accessories for a pop of colour.

Ladies fashion Ireland. The latest white Converse sneaker fashion trends. Irish fashion news.

White Converse With Shorts

Although not a winter wardrobe staple, a pair of shorts and white Converse is a match made in fashion heaven. Distressed denim, along with a graphic tee and your Converse always looks perfectly laid-back. If you want to rock this look during winter, simply throw on some tights and a cardigan and you’re all set.

White Converse With Skirts

Some of you out there may feel like skirts and Converse do not go together. However, a skirt that is carefully chosen looks amazing and gives your trainers some contrast. For something sporty, go with a little pleated skirt.

From there, you can add a cable knit jumper to keep out the cold. But, if you are looking for something more feminine, a polka dot skirt, black top and white jacket will tie in with your white Converse and make everything look nice and cohesive.

White Converse With Dresses

If you cannot be bothered with matching a skirt and top, simply skip this step and wear a dress instead. An elegant monochrome A-line dress will look chic and smart. But, for those of you who love a bit of contrast and edge, throw on a little lacy number.

Irish fashion news.The latest white Converse sneaker fashion trends. Ladies fashion Ireland.