Selena Gomez Rare Beauty coming to Ireland.

In Irish fashion news, Pop princess Selena Gomez has announced that she will be launching her own beauty range “Rare Beauty” in Ireland and the UK next month.

The 29-year-old singer will launch her own her vegan and cruelty-free range at the beginning of next month on the 1st February 2022. It will only be available online until she starts her national toll out expected to be around the 22nd February 2022.

Taking to social media this week, the Texan singer told her 291 million Instagram followers that she is so excited to bring Rare Beauty this side of Europe which includes the UK and Ireland.

Up until now, Selena’s beauty range been available through Sephora and the brand’s online store in North America. The singing fashion icon told her fans that she has enjoyed creating pieces for her beauty collection which she founded in March 2020.

Selena Gomez said “I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do.” Selena Gomez’s new Rare Beauty collection includes her face, lip, eye products. Also available are her range of beauty tools to help with application.

Gomez who has worked with leading fashion brands inkling Coach, Louis Vuitton and Adidas has a motto where she believes her beauty products are all about “embracing our own uniqueness”

The multimillion selling recording artist told her fans: “Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you, it’s about how you see yourself. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and to start embracing our own uniqueness. You are not

defined by a photo, a like, or a comment.”

The American star added “I wanted to make a brand where you feel comfortable. I think people feel the pressure, I know I do, where you kind of feel like you need to look like everyone else… Sometimes that can feel a bit isolating.”

“I want it to be real stories, real people, a place where people can feel they are in a community and not feel pressure to look like anything but themselves.” Fans of Gomez can check out her Rare Beauty range from the 1st February 2022 at.spacenk.com.

