Top 7 ways to style ladies white jeans this spring

Top 7 ways to style ladies white jeans this spring.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you effective ways to maximise your white jeans look this spring. For ladies with a curvaceous figure, white jeans can be tricky to style.

They have a tendency in making hips look bigger than they actually are. However, there are ways to combat this when styling white jeans during spring. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to look at styling tricks to consider when wear white jeans.

Ensure the fit is perfect

Your white jeans fit should be just right. By this we mean they should never be too tight not saggy around the bum and legs. Mid-rise white jeans are a great option. Best to stick to traditional pairs. For leaner ladies, skinnies and copped white jeans look great when springtime lands.

Get your choice of material right.

Stretch denim can ensure large coverage of the legs and bum area. However, an air of caution is required. During springtime when the temperatures lift, look towards cotton jeans.

These allow for some stretch, but all keeps some structure to your pants look. When choosing cotton designs make sure the material is transparent. This will avoid any embarrassing show of knickers when bending and stretching.

Ladies fashion news.Top 7 ways to style ladies white jeans this spring. Irish fashion news.

Opt for clean lines

Spring is a great time to show off new fashion looks. Clean lines refer to the shape of your clothing choice you are matching with white jeans. Your choice of clothing should always be aligning with proportionate colour and textures.

By choosing a cropped jacket can put more emphasis on your waistline opposed to your choice of jacket. This can make your hop are look bigger than it is. Always remember to balance colour and fit.

Pairing with shirt

We recommend that when pairing your shirt with white jeans that the shirt should be hanging out. By tucking your shirt in can increase the amount of bulkiness to your waist. Pastel shades for skinny women and darker shades of shirt for a more curvaceous figure.

Smart casual white jeans look

When dressing up your white jeans this spring, opt for smart button-down shirts. Now that you have the right fit jeans, it’s all about the finish. Pair with classic style point toe flat shoes.

This will help to elongate the look of your legs. For smaller ladies, opt for a heel finish. Pastel shades are great during springtime. However, dull down the tone for women with wider hips.

Have fun when accessorising

Metallic or gold jewellery can inject warmth to any white jeans assemble during spring. Remember not to overindulge when accessorising your white jeans fashion look.

Less can be more and white assembles are based around minimalist styling. A single statement jewellery piece to the neck can complete your look in style. A single bangle or watch piece also allows to make a great statement look. Don’t over do it.

White jeans for the right occasion

As we all know, white jeans can show up stains and hard dirt so when and where we wear them is important. If you plan outdoor activities where muck and dirt is within reach, then avoid.

Keep your white jeans for relaxed day or casual to smart casual evening wear. This way you stay in control of your surroundings. Mind those wine stains though!

Irish fashion news. Ladies fashion Ireland.Top 7 ways to style ladies white jeans this spring