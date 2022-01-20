Teenage fashion trends for 2022 to try this spring

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to look at some ways to embrace the latest fashion trends for 2022. Spring is the perfect time to flex your fashion muscles. Many of us fill our wardrobes with floral dresses and light wash denim.

And, while these trends look effortlessly cool right now, there are plenty of ways to fall in love with spring fashion. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our simple outfit ideas to try this spring 2022.

Crop Top And Your Favourite Denim

We all know the versatility of a cute top and denim jeans. But why not shake up this iconic combo this spring? As we are all used to wearing our comfy and oversized clothes, a corset crop top will make for the perfect post-lockdown outfit.

If you do not want to show off too much skin, you can throw on a white shirt underneath. We don’t have to tell you that a white shirt is a wardrobe staple, no matter the time of year.

To bring some balance to your look, make sure to wear any denim jean style other than skinny. These can be mom jeans, flared, straight legged, whichever ones you want. A pair of strappy black heels or boots will add a touch of chic to your outfit.

Leather Jacket Weather

The best thing about spring is that it is officially leather jacket weather. However, instead of a motto or cropped leather jacket, why not try a leather blazer? It is said to be one of the biggest trends this year and looks good on everyone.

You can keep the masculine vibes going throughout your outfit with a pair of tailored trousers. To finish things off, slip on a fun graphic tee and add a sculptural bag. To avoid your outfit becoming unstructured, tuck your tee into the waistband of your trousers and add a belt to highlight your figure.

Time For Party Pants

Although you may have thought that winter and Christmas was the party season, there is no reason not to bring this energy to your spring wardrobe.

Party trousers – basically printed statement trousers – are becoming increasingly popular with street style lovers and luxury brands alike. As they are eye-catching on their own, it’s best to keep the rest of your outfit simple. This means that all you need is a plain tee and simple jewellery to tie everything together.

