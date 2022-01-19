Springtime embroidery fashion trends

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple ways to help you embrace embroidery fashion trends for spring 2022. Added to basic outfits for some interest, the embroidery trend is set to be one of the biggest this spring.

Designers have been adding motifs to jackets, denim, shirts and even little black dresses. And your accessories have not escaped either.

Watch out for embroidered handbags, shoes, and belts that can add some colour to your clothing. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our tips on how to wear the embroidery trend with your winter wardrobe.

Simple Outfit Ideas

There are certain brands that have mastered the art of embroidery. Take Gucci for example. They have attached incredible detail onto their bags and clothing. But, if designer clothes are not your thing, there are other ways to incorporate the embroidery trend into your everyday clothes.

For a simply yet stylish look, choose a poplin shirt with embroidery details on the front. To keep warm this spring, layer it over a long sleeve white top and finish the look off with skinny jeans and boots.

When the weather continues to drop, pair an oversized jumper with embroidery down the sides with some jeans. But this trend is not just limited to your tops.

You can leave the embroidery details to your denim jacket and wear a simple hoodie underneath. Team it with some suede boots and you’re all set.

One of the biggest trend this season is the military trend, so why not look for some embroidery on the sleeve. When wearing a monochrome outfit, you can use embroidery to make your look pop with some subtle colour.

Add Some Interesting Textures To A Basic Look

We all know that the best way to make an outfit interesting is playing around with texture. And one of the best ways to do that is with embroidery. Whether you add texture for accents or as your outfit’s focal point, embroidery can make a basic look fresh.

For a look ready for the office, slip on a wool blazer, cotton shirt and a mini leather skirt with embroidery flowers. Alternatively, for a cute and chic look, a light blue poplin shirt with flower details with some leather trousers is just the ticket.

