Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty all set for Valentine’s Day

In Irish fashion news, Barbadian singer and design Rihanna in uniting her fashion and beauty brands for a one-off Valentine’s special. The 33-year old billionairess is joining Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty for the first time this Valentine’s Day for a beauty special.

The “Umbrella” singer has created a stunning lingerie box in time for the 14th February but has also created a lip gloss to go with it. In a short video promoting her new V-Day designs, the talented singer and designer is seen strutting her stuff in a red lace body suit with dyed hair with the message “This V Day is for me, but you can watch.”

Savage X Fenty have created their own special self-gifting box, which includes a red lace-up body from Savage X’s Glossy Flossy line. It also comes with a bottle of Gloss Bomb Heat in Lavender Savage.

Rihanna is looking to push the message that her Savage X Fenty range promotes inclusivity and appeals to everyone. To do this she called upon Tess McMillan who is a Fenty face who is seen styling the siren-red one-piece suit in her own style.

Tess can be seen wearing heavy eye shadow and makeup with her hair quiffed in the retro David Bowie style. You can shop the new Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty V-Day collection over at her online store now.

