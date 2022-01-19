How to style the animal print fashion trend this spring

How to style the animal print fashion trend this spring.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple yet effective ways to style animal print this spring 2022. Beautiful animal prints are a fashion trend that seems to survive every season. For some it’s normally reserved for colder months of autumn and winter. However, animal print can look great as we head into spring.

Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to show you some animal print trends for the season ahead. From zebra pattered boots to tiger print coats and accessories, there is definitely a look to suit you.

The Zebra boot look

This is a great way to step into print fashion this spring. Black and white zebra print in the form of a low heel boot is both sexy and chic. Fuse these with black shimmery faux leather trousers. In tone with the look, add a monochromatic white tee with a tonal fitted blazer. This safe yet stylish look adds a statement look to your overall finish.

The leopard print coat

What a timeless fashion piece when it comes to leopard print. It’s a great outer layering look for when spring lands. Believe it or not this look is also very versatile and minimalistic. During spring opt for the black dress and matching bag. This helps your tones to fuse instead of clash. Pair with light brown or black ankle boots to complete.

The zebra bag look

For those of you who aren’t quite ready to delve head first into the zebra clothing look then start small. Zebra print bags are a great way to start. Pair your black bomber jacket and matching flared trousers with a simple white tee. Add sneakers and your zebra print bag to finish. This street look makes for stylish springtime fashion.

Trench your coat look

Go wild this springtime with a leopard print trench coat. This can bring any external fashion look to life. A good quality leopard print coat is also perfect for autumn and winter months too. It’s a sound investment. Styling wise, fuse with a black midi dress and contrasting print boots or shoes. It’s warm and cosy yet that killer look on the street.

Go monochromatic with your animal print cape

This vibrant fashion piece that became a huge hit during autumn / winter 2021 fashion season. Luckily, it’s trending in spring 2022 also. Giraffe-patterned designs offer elegance to any print design during winter.

Again, opt for that fitted black dress which manages to split the monochrome fusion. Complete by adding camel-toned over-the-knee boots. Great day to evening time fashion wear.

Tiger your shirt look

Toward the latter stages of spring, the tiger shirt print offers a killer fashion look. Seek out a short sleeve silk tiger print shirt. Ensure it has that bold pattern design to make it stand out.

Now fuse with straight leg back trousers or more daring, a white mini skirt. Complete with boots or heels. Expect to see celebrities taking advantage of this super fashion look this season.

Leopardise your clutch bag look.

By adding something as simple as a leopard print clutch to your look this spring comes with benefits. This also works with zebra print as well! It’s subtle but still fully effective.

Fuse this with a black jumpsuit and Dr Martens boots for smart casual finishing. Add a longline white coat to ensure your leopard print clutch has a base to work off.

Irish fashion news. Ladies fashion Ireland.How to style the animal print fashion trend this spring.