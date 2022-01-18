The top faux leather fashion trends this spring

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple ways to style faux leather looks for this coming spring 2022. Leather has made a bit of a comeback in recent years. Between leggings and the classic black jacket, the material is perfect for adding some edge to any outfit.

Unapologetically brash and bold, a leather jacket will take anything else you wear to the next level. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our tips on how your jacket can add some edge to your winter wardrobe.

Casual Outfit Ideas

To get that off-duty model look, a leather jacket and skinny jeans is all you need. While most people tend to stick with the classic black, don’t be afraid to mix things up and play around with colour.

Be ready for any spring weather throws at you, slip on your leather jacket over your favourite jumper. A slouchy jacket with loose fit jeans and a jumper will always be the epitome of cool. For a chic ensemble, your leather jacket will look right at home with ripped skinny jeans, a beanie and oversized scarf.

For something more laid-back yet still stylish, a beige leather jacket is a good alternative to black. When worn with jeans and a pair of white trainers, you will have a look that can take you from brunch to the boardroom.

How To Look Effortlessly Cool With A Leather Jacket

You already know that a black leather jacket will always be a classic. Especially one that’s a part of an all-black ensemble. To ramp up the toughness of your look, have your jacket zipped up all the way and wear it with skinny jeans.

Finish your look off with some black chunky boot to max out the attitude. If jeans are not your thing, a leather jacket paired with a form fitting dress will always look sexy and sophisticated. However, if you want a pop of colour, contrast your black jacket with bright blue trousers.

