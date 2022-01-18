Lacoste to talk to Novak Djokovic over Australian fiasco

In Irish fashion news, French fashion house are planning talks with Tennis ace Novak Djokovic over recent events surrounding during his visit to Australia to appear in the Australian Open.

The 34-year-old Serbian professional tennis player was deported from Australian last weekend due to the world number one being unvaccinated.

Lacoste who sponsors the world number tennis pro issued a statement yesterday (Monday 17th January 2022) saying they intend to speak Djokovic as soon as possible where they plan to review events that accompanied his trip to Australia.

Novak Djokovic was scheduled to take part in the 2022 Australian Open with the intent of recording his twenty first Grand Slam win. In a statement release by the French fashion and sports house ( Lacoste) they said “We wish everyone an excellent tournament and thank the organisers for all their efforts to ensure that the tournament is held in good conditions for players, staff and spectator.”

Over the past 2 weeks, the Serbian has been embroiled in a legal tangle with the Australian government about strict legal requirements by the county surrounding COVID-19 entry regulations. These require all international visitors entering the county to be vaccinated unless they have a valid medical exemption.

This is now throwing doubt to whether Novak Djokovic will be allowed to enter France to compete at the French Open this May 2022. Already the French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu has said that all that competing athletes must be vaccinated prior to entering the country.

Djokovic’s other sponsors such as luxury Swiss watchmakers Hublot, automobile manufacturers Peugeot and Asics have yet to comment on the situation.

In what has been a turbulent few weeks for Novak Djokovic, he is now hoping that other counties hosting tennis tournaments relax their COVID-19 regulations in the coming months.

