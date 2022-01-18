Kendall Jenner face of new Messika jewellery campaign

In Irish fashion news, socialite and fashion model, Kendall Jenner is the new face of French fashion luxury jeweller Messika’s latest jewellery campaign.

The 26-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ actress is seen by Messika as a strong and influential woman to front their new jewellery campaign. Messika was founded in Paris back in 2005 by Valérie Messika.

Chatting to online fashion magazine WWD, Valérie told them “Women inspire me through their individuality. I see Kendall as an incarnation of the alpha woman: mysterious, free and in control of her own destiny. “Kendall is also a strong and influential woman. She is one of the top models, who is a reflection of the new generation.”

Images for the Jenner’s new campaign for Messika were snapped by Australian born photographed by Chris Colls. The New York based camera man has also taken part in various fashion campaign for labels such as Victoria Beckham.New Reebok x Victoria Beckham Drop Five collection

The photo shoot which took place at the coastal town St Tropez on the French Riviera includes ocean backdrops with feature pieces from the brand’s Move Noa and Move Romane collections

Chatting to WWD, Kendall Jenner told them “I am very happy to have been chosen by Messika for its new campaign. Its jewellery has always reminded me of Paris, one of my favourite cities.”

“During the shoot, I was able to see so many beautiful pieces, which gave me a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship of the house that goes into even the smallest earring.” The new Move Noa and Move Romane collections from Messika can be viewed online at the Messika website.

