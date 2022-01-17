Top 6 fashion trends to look out for in 2022

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to check out 6 of the best fashion trends to monitor closely during 2022. As we head into the year 2022 brings new ladies fashion and accessory trends. It’s the changing of the guard and being in touch with what hot this season is a must.

The throw back 90’s bucket hat

During the 1990’s era, bucket hats were all the rage. This was mostly trended by women in their mid-twenties. However, expect to see this age gap close as we head into 2022. Teens have already started to embrace the bucket hat look. You will see an array of colours, designs and shapes appear from nowhere.

Power dressing

As the world turns it back on lockdowns, more women will be returning to the workplace. This will see an explosion in power dressing by which me mean stylish women 2-piece suits.

However, as we head towards springtime, expect a shift away from dulled down black and grey ladies suits. Matching pastel shades will be on trend which will be complimented by a single neutral shade shirt or blouse. More confident ladies will opt for the bra look under their jacket.

Eco friendly fashion wear

Sustainable fashion is and will remain to be a popular fashion choice in 2022. This is because more people are conscious of how their clothing is made and by the people who make it.

Vintage styles will be popular choices. It’s important to always the authenticity of any fashion houses claiming their clothe are sustainable. Read the labels to make sure they tick the ethical and sustainable elements of their garments.

Oversized denim rocks once again

Did baggy jeans ever really go out off trend? Oversized denim was more prominent back in the late 2010’s. For a few years after it was overtaken by the skinny jeans look.

However, with more emphasis put on retro fashion looks, it’s back with a bang. Expect young teens to be rocking chunky sneakers with this look for the year ahead.

Chains and bold accessories

Another trend to watch in 2022 is the bold accessories like cocktail rings and belt chains. Jewellery plays an intricate part in the way we accessorise any fashion outfit today.

This season belt chains worn with jeans and mini dresses will all the rage. It’s that great way to wear a statement piece to lighten up any outfit.

Cardigan up your look

Towards the end of the last fashion season, cardigans started to breakthrough onto the fashion scene again. Expect to see them as part of most fashionistas wardrobe looks in 2022.

Celebrities will be wearing the latest cashmere looks as a jacket replacement. The cool thing about cardis is they are lighter than jackets and offer suitable stylish finishes.

