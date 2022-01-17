The best sustainable fashion clothing brands in 2022

The best sustainable fashion clothing brands in 2022.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you the best sustainable fashion brands to look out for in 2022. Did you know that the fashion industry is one of the largest polluters in the world today. They are responsible for omitting huge volumes of carbon emissions as well as creating massive textile waste and water usage.

To add to this, there is also the ethical side of things with some companies using cheap or forced labour to create the clothes we wear today.

Sustainable fashion

Here at sustainable fashion news, we have selected some of the top companies who are turning the tide when it comes to sustainable and ethical fashion production.

These are companies who are leading the charge in 2022. Each ensuring the majority of the clothes and accessories they produce are produced in a responsible manner

What is Sustainable fashion?

Sustainable fashion is something we should all be aware of as it affect our planet. This movement and process is all about adopting changes to the way and how fashion and accessories items are produced.

It also puts pressures on all any fashion producer to ensure the fashion system works towards and includes ecological integrity and social justice.

Founded back in 2014, this New Zealand-American company produce footwear and fashion goods in an environmentally and ethical manner. Allbirds ship worldwide and are also a certified B Corporation. Certainly one of world leaders in sustainable footwear.

This UK fashion house are responsible for producing 100% vegan clothing. This sustainable fashion house are totally committed to ensuring all their committed to created in a sustainable and ethical manner. This company uses preloved sustainable clothing along with their packing using 100% recycled paper.

This US sustainable fashion house produce outdoor apparel. According to the company 87% of their clothing is constructed using sustainable material. The company also use 100% organic cotton in their products.

This German sports and fashion retailer have upped their drive towards sustainability in recent years. By the year 2024 they have committed to only use recycled polyester in their production of their products. Adidas are also working towards

reducing water consumption in production of their good along with ensuring fair labour practices to their producers.

This Spanish global fashion house aim to make fifty percent of their products part of their Join Life range by the end of this year. Join Life items are constructed using raw materials. This reduces the impact on the environment. Zara are also recycling and reusing all boxes, bags, hangers and aim to only use sustainable textiles and materials by year end 2025.

London born Stella McCartney is daughter of The Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney. Stella’s fashion label is probably the famous sustainable fashion brands in the world today.

Her commitment towards ethical and sustainable fashion production is evident in all of her clothing and accessory ranges. Stella I known for her sustainable fashion collaborations with major celebrities and fashion houses These include partnerships with adidas and Taylor Swift.

This international US fashion house are committed to producing sustainable denim wear. Founded back in 1853, Levi’s are reducing

their water usage by up to 80%. This is achieved by using the water.

The best sustainable fashion clothing brands in 2022. Sustainable fashion news