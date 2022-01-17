Ireland welcomes fashion house Flannels in 2022

Ireland welcomes fashion house Flannels in 2022.

In Irish fashion news, The Frasers Group is set to introduce 3 Flannels stores in Ireland this coming year in 2022. This will see the British fashion retailer which was acquired by The Frasers Group back in 2017 already operates 45 stores across the UK.

The multi brand fashion retailer has unveiled plans to open 3 new stores in the Republic of Ireland which will see stores springing up in Dublin and Cork.

Talking to Drapersonline, managing director of Frasers David Epstein, who is responsible for looking after The Frazer Group’s luxury and premium business, told them “We’re no strangers to the market in Ireland – fascias there [such as Sports Direct] trade very well, and this move very much follows the continued success of Flannels”

The new Flannels flagship store in Ireland is expected to open this coming November on the site of the old Clerys Department store on O’Connell Street, Dublin 1.

A further 2 Flannels stores will then open in Cork city centre and in the Blanchardstown shopping centre in Dublin 15 between autumn and winter 2022 and spring/summer 2023. The stores will operate the same brands as its Flannels fascias in the UK. These will include Burberry, Off-White, and Balenciaga.

Frasers, David Epstein continued: “Ireland was always going to be the natural first step of our international expansion plans. In 2019, we opened our Flannels store in Belfast which gave us a sense of the strength of the market.”

