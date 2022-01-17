Hitman hired to kill Robbie Williams

In Irish entertainment news, Take That star Robbie Williams claims that a hitman was contracted to kill him at the height of his fame.

The 47-year-old singer told The Mirror newspaper that his life was in danger and he didn’t feel comfortable talking about it until now. The Stoke born star told The Mirror, “I’ve never, ever said this, but I had a contract put on me to kill me. I’ve never said that publicly before,”.

Robbie explained “It went away. I have friends. That stuff is the unseen stuff that happens when you become famous.” Williams who rose to fame as part of 90’s leading boyband Take That left the band in 1995 causing shock waves across the music world along with leaving millions of distraught fans heartbroken at his departure.

He told the Mirror he became famous when he was 17, doing a boy band when he was 16, when the boy band took off. When he was 21 years old Williams left and then to start his journey on his solo career. Robbie went on to sell over 80 million albums worldwide and at the time held the record for the most tickets sold in a day for a tour.

Although the singer doesn’t reveal where and when this exactly was planned, the star does admit it caused him great anxiety. The star also claims his dodgy friends helped to put a stop to it.

William explained “I have anxiety and don’t like meeting strangers, but strangers want to meet me, and I feel really uncomfortable about it. Thinking about it actually gives me anxiety. It’s a trigger. Actually, I hate having my picture taken.”

Robbie Williams left the UK and now lives in LA with his wife American model and actress Ayda Field and their 4 children.

