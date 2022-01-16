Top 4 ladies handbag trends to look out for in 2022

Top 4 ladies handbag trends to look out for in 2022.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to take a quick look at ladies handbag trends to watch out for in 2022. Like shoes, handbags are the second biggest fashion accessory that that women like to upgrade season by season.

Why is this? The answer is simple, we take them everywhere we go. We spend more money on shoes and handbags that any other items in our wardrobe.

All of us want to have the latest designs but this should be only reason when considering buying a new bag. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to show you the latest bag trends to look out for in 2022.

Before we start

Just before we get into what bags are trending in 2022 there are few things we need to consider. Yes it’s great having the latest designer handbag if it’s going for a bargain but let’s stop and think. We have to ask ourselves the following

1) Is this bag practical and will it suit my needs?

2) Can I wear this with current pieces of fashion in my existing wardrobe?

We are all guilty of buying that bargain bag only to find out it doesn’t exactly meet your requirements of wear based on the above. Always think before you buy any type of bag. Otherwise, it may cost you a lot more than you think when you have to upgrade your fashion wardrobe to match you bag choice.

Naturally woven bags

Woven bags will be evident this coming spring and summer fashion season. These hippy style bags give off a type of bohemian fashion look in a modern style way. Here are woven bag designs to look out for in 2022.

The knit shopper bag

Fisherman net cord tote bag

The wooden style leather look should bag

Bright and light shaded bags

As we try and put the COVID 19 fashion behind us, designers are brightening up our fashion look for 2022. This means that bright coloured bags in the form or day to day casual and smart evening designs will be on show. Here are bright bag designs to look out for in 2022.

Pastel textured clutch bag

The leather hour glass sling shoulder bag

Irish fashion news.Top 4 ladies handbag trends to look out for in 2022. Ladies fashion Ireland.

Eco-friendly handbag design

Lie 2021, sustainability is the buzz word for the year ahead. Eco-friendly handbags will be a go to fashion accessory piece for those looking to save the environment.

With so many fashion houses gearing towards sustainably made bags, choices in design and colour are growing. While there isn’t any specific designs per say to look out for, here are a list of the top designers who produce eco-friendly and sustainable hand bags for women

Stella McCartney

5Manu Atelier

Simon Miller

Mashu

Vintage style bags for 2022

This year will see the revival of 90’s and 2000 fashion looks and this will transcend over into handbag designs. Retro fashion accessories are always exciting as they offer something away from modern day fashion. .Here are vintage bag designs to look out for in 2022

The chained wallet clutch bag

Faux leather hobo bag

The mini canvass bag with trimmed leather look finish

Top 4 ladies handbag trends to look out for in 2022. Irish fashion news. Ladies fashion Ireland.