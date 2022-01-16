Fashion tips for men how to wear check this winter

Here at Fshion.ie we are going to show you how to style check fashion this winter 2022. While many people believe you can only wear checks during the summer months, there is nothing stopping you from adding some into your winter wardrobe.

When styled the right way, they can add some interest to your outfit and make you look defined. Despite the sheer volume of checks available, we’ve made things simple for you. Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland for the main check patterns to try with your winter wardrobe.

Gingham

A tight pattern that becomes mottled when seen from a distance, gingham is usually a med-weight cotton yarn that is plainly woven. While it may have originated in France, it was made almost exclusively in Manchester mills in the 18th century.

However, it still works for both your working and casual wardrobe today. He easiest ways to incorporate gingham into your wardrobe is with a shirt. But, if you are feeling bold, gingham checks look great in a bomber jacket.

Prince Of Wales

As the name would suggest, this pattern has royal connections. It’s commonly believed that the name comes from the smart dressing Duke of Windsor when he was known as the Prince of Wales.

Luckily, for those of you who are just starting to wear checks, this pattern is one of the easiest and most versatile. While it lends itself well to suiting, it also works with your outerwear in the form of tailored coats.

Windowpane

If the Prince of Wales is known as the hard-working, older sibling, windowpane check is the younger sibling who needs and loves all the attention. But make no mistake.

Thanks to its contrasting white squares, it is a bold pattern that is hard to wear as separates. So, if you are going to wear the windowpane check, stick to suiting in a soft flannel cloth.

Buffalo

Buffalo checks have been trending for many years and the pattern finds in home in workwear. You will usually see it on flannel shirts or jackets.

However, there is some debate on where it comes from. Woolrich claims to have originated the bi-colour, square block check. But, on the other hand, someone called Big Jock McCluskey is said to have brought the cloth from Scotland to the US. Supposedly, he bartered with the Cheyenne and Sioux tribes for buffalo belts, hence where the fabric gets its name.

