Kylie Jenner most followed woman on Instagram

Kylie Jenner most followed woman on Instagram.

In Irish fashion news, business entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has become the first woman in history to top the charts in followers on social media platform Instagram.

The 24-year old business woman who has already hit billionaire status with her companies is now followed by an incredible 300 million users plus on Instagram.

Jenner who set up Kylie Cosmetics back in 2014 is now the third most followed person on the social media platform behind Manchester United footballing star Cristiano Ronaldo who boasts an impressive 390 million followers.

Following on the heels of Kylie Jenner is US pop princess, 28-year old Ariana Grande and singer Selena Gomez who both have 289 million followers on Instagram. Ten million followers behind them is socialite and owner of KKW Beauty and SKIMS, Kim Kardashian who has 279 million followers.

Jenner is currently pregnant and expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott. In Recent months the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has toned down her activities on social media. However, this hasn’t seemed to have any impact on her followers interst in the star.

Kylie Jenner who is a success in her own right has already built up a nice fashion and beauty empire for herself in the past 8 years. Her businesses include Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim and, most recently, Kylie Baby.

Back in 2020, American business magazine Forbes reported that Kylie Jenner was the highest paid celebrity of that year. Last year the magazine estimated her wealth to be in the region of one billion dollars.

Irish fashion news. Kylie Jenner most followed woman on Instagram

Photos courtesy of Instagram. Figures correct as of 14/01/2022.