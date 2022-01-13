Top 7 ladies shoe trends for spring 2022
Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you the top shoe trends to watch out for in Spring 2022. Shoes play an intricate part of our daily life. Having the latest fashion designs are important to some. However, most of us like to combine fashion and comfort.
Since the late 1920’s fashion footwear really started to take a grip of the type of shoes we wear. From stylish casual footwear to dress me up and work shoes, having one’s that suit out own style is key.
Each style is different and caters from individual taste.
Ladies chunky sandals
Chunky footwear is going to be everywhere in 2022. From casual trainers to more dress up fashion, chunky shoes are one’s to watch out for. Here are the top designs of chunky sandals to look out for this spring 2022.
- The open toe chunky leather sandal
- Stable buckled leather or rubber sandal
- The crossover strapped platform sandal
- Bold textured leather sandal
Raise the platform look
It’s always exciting when we flip back to retro fashion styling. The 1970’s was a great era for bold platform shoe looks. Now as we enter Spring 2022 the platform shoe will be visible anywhere that fashion is on show. Here are the top designs of platform shoes to look out for this spring 2022.
- The patent leather Mary Jane Pump
- Bold studded heel sandal
- High raised platform leather sandal
- The patent leather platform Pump
Clogs away
What goes around, comes around in the fashion world as they say. This is where you see clogs making a huge come back year. Today’s designs are super comfy and here are the top designs of clog shoes to look out for this spring 2022.
- The studded leather design clogs
- Stable high Raised clog
- The shearling-Trimmed clog
- Stylish suede clog
Top 7 ladies shoe trends for spring 2022.
Heels with a difference
Heels are like marmite, some of us love them while other detest them. However, if you are looking to stray away from normal styles and designs then this is for you. Here are the top designs of various heeled shoes to look out for this spring 2022.
- The leather mule
- Crocs design rubber pump
- The high heel leather sandal
- The reliable leather ankle Boot
Crossbreed styles
For those who like to stray away from the norm with their shoe look, this is worth the look. Shoes that have a hybrid design can make your footwear look more interesting. It also gives you more options when choosing a shoe to suit your own personal style. Here are the top designs of various cross over hybrid shoe designs to look out for this spring 2022.
- The raised platform leather riding boot
- Chic strappy mules
- The rubber sandal
- Cool leather plus cashmere ankle boot
The reliable wedge shoe design
Most middle aged women own a pair of wedges. These go to reliable fashion pieces are great dress down or up fashion footwear fun. They offer comfort and can be slipped on at a minutes notice. Here are the top wedge shoe designs to look out for this spring 2022.
- The satin wedge sandal
- Crystal embellished leather wedge sandal
- The shiny patent leather sandal
The round-toe effect
While the square toe show took pride of place on the catwalks in 2021, this year sees the comeback of the round toe show. This design is a real fashion pleaser for women who like to dress up with stylish footwear. It’s more “le femme” and adds a mire chicness to any toe finish. . Here are the round toe shoe designs to look out for this spring 2022.
- The leather mule
- Petite leather sandal
- The brightly embellished leather mule
Top 7 ladies shoe trends for spring 2022.
