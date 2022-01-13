Top 7 ladies shoe trends for spring 2022

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you the top shoe trends to watch out for in Spring 2022. Shoes play an intricate part of our daily life. Having the latest fashion designs are important to some. However, most of us like to combine fashion and comfort.

Since the late 1920’s fashion footwear really started to take a grip of the type of shoes we wear. From stylish casual footwear to dress me up and work shoes, having one’s that suit out own style is key.

Ladies chunky sandals

Chunky footwear is going to be everywhere in 2022. From casual trainers to more dress up fashion, chunky shoes are one’s to watch out for. Here are the top designs of chunky sandals to look out for this spring 2022.

The open toe chunky leather sandal

Stable buckled leather or rubber sandal

The crossover strapped platform sandal

Bold textured leather sandal

Raise the platform look

It’s always exciting when we flip back to retro fashion styling. The 1970’s was a great era for bold platform shoe looks. Now as we enter Spring 2022 the platform shoe will be visible anywhere that fashion is on show. Here are the top designs of platform shoes to look out for this spring 2022.

The patent leather Mary Jane Pump

Bold studded heel sandal

High raised platform leather sandal

The patent leather platform Pump

Clogs away

What goes around, comes around in the fashion world as they say. This is where you see clogs making a huge come back year. Today’s designs are super comfy and here are the top designs of clog shoes to look out for this spring 2022.

The studded leather design clogs

Stable high Raised clog

The shearling-Trimmed clog

Stylish suede clog

Heels with a difference

Heels are like marmite, some of us love them while other detest them. However, if you are looking to stray away from normal styles and designs then this is for you. Here are the top designs of various heeled shoes to look out for this spring 2022.

The leather mule

Crocs design rubber pump

The high heel leather sandal

The reliable leather ankle Boot

Crossbreed styles

For those who like to stray away from the norm with their shoe look, this is worth the look. Shoes that have a hybrid design can make your footwear look more interesting. It also gives you more options when choosing a shoe to suit your own personal style. Here are the top designs of various cross over hybrid shoe designs to look out for this spring 2022.

The raised platform leather riding boot

Chic strappy mules

The rubber sandal

Cool leather plus cashmere ankle boot

The reliable wedge shoe design

Most middle aged women own a pair of wedges. These go to reliable fashion pieces are great dress down or up fashion footwear fun. They offer comfort and can be slipped on at a minutes notice. Here are the top wedge shoe designs to look out for this spring 2022.

The satin wedge sandal

Crystal embellished leather wedge sandal

The shiny patent leather sandal

The round-toe effect

While the square toe show took pride of place on the catwalks in 2021, this year sees the comeback of the round toe show. This design is a real fashion pleaser for women who like to dress up with stylish footwear. It’s more “le femme” and adds a mire chicness to any toe finish. . Here are the round toe shoe designs to look out for this spring 2022.

The leather mule

Petite leather sandal

The brightly embellished leather mule

