Mark Ronson new face of Audemars Piguet watches.

In Irish fashion news, British record music maestro Mark Ronson has joined the Audemars Piguet team to become the latest face to represent the brand.

The 46-year-old DJ and music producer has been rolled out to represent the Swiss watch fashion brand. Ronson who has worked with leading musicians like Duran Duran, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Adele will represent the Swiss luxury watch maker in 2022.

Talking about his new appointment with Audemars Piguet, Mark commented “Being in AP’s factory, I really noticed this attention to detail and this combination of analogue instruments and soulful maestros who make watches. It is so similar to what we are doing in the studio with our heritage, in the sense of dedication and craft.”

Audemars Piguet are makers of luxury mechanical watches and clocks since 1875. The company was founded by Jules Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet and operate from their HQ in Le Brassus, Switzerland.

Talking about Ronson’s appointment to represent their handmade luxury watch brand, Chief Executive of Audemars Piguet, Francois-Henry Bennahmias commented “It is such a pleasure to work with someone like Mark who constantly pushes us to go further and seek excellence in everything we do. We have found each other.”

According to Audemars Piguet, their mission is to push human talent further to create the extraordinary and touch people’s heart.

Mark Ronson who has an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award to his name was also responsible for co-writing the song “Shallow” which was performed by both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper) in the hit movie of 2018 “A Star is Born.”

Audemars Piguet are hoping Ronson’s connections with all the leading music industry stars will lead to greater brand growth that will increase their market share in the lucrative Swiss handmade watch marketplace.

