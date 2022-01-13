How to wear ladies bomber jackets winter 2022

How to wear ladies bomber jackets winter 2022.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple ways to style ladies bomber jackets this winter 2022. When it comes to putting together a killer winter wardrobe, the right choice of outerwear is crucial. Not only will your jacket keep you nice and warm, but it can be a fashionable addition to your outfit.

If you keep up with trends, you will know that sportswear is having a moment right now. And what better addition to your winter wardrobe than the bomber jacket?

It is cute, stylish and just as capable of keeping out the cold as your heavier outerwear. Keep on reading to find out how to style your bomber jacket this winter.

Simple Style Tips

As they are easy to layer over a number of outfits, bomber jackets are the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. And not only are they super stylish, they are extremely comfortable too.

For a no fuss look, pair your jacket with your favourite denim jeans. Add a loose-fitting tee and you have got yourself a simple, off-duty model look. If you want to wrap up and keep out the chill, swap out your tee for a jumper. Although a hoodie would work just as well.

Keep Things Casual

Both sporty and sexy, a bomber jacket can give an ultra-feminine outfit some edge. Throw it on over a knitted dress and some knee-high boots. However, for an outfit with the ultimate attitude, pair your bomber jacket with a leather skirt, tights and chunky boots.

Dress It Up

Many people think of the bomber jacket as a casual addition to their wardrobe. However, both streetwear and high fashion have collided this season. So, expect to see a lot of casualwear with your formal wardrobe this winter.

For a retro look, wear your bomber jacket with your pencil skirt. Tie a bandana around your neck and throw on some red lipstick. And there is nothing stopping you from wearing a bomber jacket in an interesting material.

It can be a great way of adding a touch of class to any look. throw on a black silk bomber jacket over your party dress and finish your outfit with some black heels.

