Top 5 ladies activewear fashion trends for winter 2022

Top 5 ladies activewear fashion trends for winter 2022.

Here at Irish Fashion.ie we are going to look at the top 5 ladies activewear trends for winter 2022. Activewear has played an intricate part of our daily fashion wear during the past 2 years. This is because of 2 major factors.

Most of us have been working from home during COVID 19 lockdowns. Secondly, fitness is a key factor in the way we live our lives. In 2022 expect to see activewear again dominate the fashion clothing market.

Here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we are going to look at the best women’s activewear fashion trends to look out for this winter. From ladies joggers to sports bras, stylish activewear will be everywhere.

Wearing sports bra as a shirt

In 2022, the sports bra will be the new shirt. However, as it’s winter, extra layering will be evident in the way we wear our bra as a shirt. Expect to see sports bras worn with cropped tees and jackets until temperatures lift. Bras that offer good frontal and back support hold better and negate sagging. Colour wise, white and black hues will be the most popular choice for winter 2022.

Ladies jogging pants

Joggers are perfect activewear fashion choices 12 months of the year. Colour block pairs that offer stretch will be on trend this winter. Shades of black and greys will be the popular. Come springtime, expect to see prints and pattern designs more evident. These make great pairing with ladies tees and crop tops.

Retro tracksuit jackets

Yes, 90’s fashion designs are going to be big in the fashion this coming season. Multi-coloured track jackets are on trend for winter 2022.

As a noisy fashion number, you will see them paired with neural shades. Joggers or ladies leggings make for perfect pairing. Again tone down below the waist and let your jacket shine.

Ladies long sleeve crops

Winter and body insulation go hand in hand right. This where long sleeve crop tops come into play during winter 2022. While your midriffs are still on display, your arms are covered.

Long sleeve cops pair effortlessly with joggers, leggings or sweatpants. Away from Athleisurewear, they can be worn with skinny jeans as casual fashion. Boxy croppers offer a more relaxed feel with maximum effects.

Teenage fashion Ireland.Top 5 ladies activewear fashion trends for winter 2022. Irish fashion news

The neon trainer look

Again, we are taking a step back to the 90’s era. The best thing about retro fashion is it can blend effortlessly with athleisurewear. The 90s monochrome fashion trend of leary bright sneakers will be evident this winter season.

Pinks, limes, orange and yellows will be popular sneaker choices. For the more daring, fuse your sneakers with your retro tracksuit jacket.

The benefits of Athleisure

The fit: Most athleisurewear is designed to fit comfortably that normal casual sportswear

Flexibility in mind: Unlike jeans, the likes of slick athleisure leggings can be worn while working out and also as dress down casual fashion pieces.

Sweat reduction: Although athleisure is modelled on activewear, main design components includes sweat wicking/moisture redundant technology. The majority of all good athleisure can withstand sweat.

Irish fashion news.Top 5 ladies activewear fashion trends for winter 2022. Teenage fashion Ireland