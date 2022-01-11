The best oversized scarf fashion looks for 2022

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you how to style your oversized scarf this winter 2022. If there is one scarf trend to keep you cosy this winter, it is the oversized one.

Anyone who has kept an eye on fashion trends knows that oversized fashion has been everywhere. So, why not extend it to your accessories?

Due to the volume of material to work with, many people can find an oversized scarf intimidating to wear. But, as always, we are here to give you all the best tips and tricks to put your best fashion foot forward. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how to add the oversized scarf trend to your winter wardrobe.

Use A Low Knot

There are many ways to wear your oversized scarf. However, to keep things simple, we are going to be sticking to the main ones. First up is the low knot. To start things off, hang your scarf over your shoulders, with one end being longer than the other.

Next, bring the long end in front of the other side, looping it behind and pulling through the centre of the scarf to the front. As a result, you’ve created a loose, low knot that keeps your neck and shoulder warm and cosy.

Keep It Loose

Speaking of loose, the neck scarf idea is just as simple as the last. Place your scarf over the back of your neck and loop around once. This will make each end hang evenly around the front of your shoulders. Because your scarf is oversized, you will be dealing with a lot of fabric. To combat this, simply loosen the wrap around your neck so that you feel more comfortable.

Keep Things Simple

To start things off, roll your scarf along one edge until you get a long rope shape. Next, fold it in half and place it around the back of your neck.

Twist once and pull the hanging end through the loop on the other side. This idea is perfect for when you want to save time and need to rush out of the house on cold mornings.

