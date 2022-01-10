Top 5 denim fashion trends for 2022

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you 4 denim fashion trends to watch out for in Ireland in 2022. Denim and fashion go hand in hand right? As we head towards Spring it’s all about looking at the latest fashion trends for 2022.

Denim plays an intricate part of every women’s fashion wear. Whether it’s jeans to jackets, we all own at least one piece of denim in our wardrobe.

The low waisted skinny jean look

High waisted jeans have been on trend for the past few years. However, this year’s fashion trend is about to switch to a more daring style. The low waisted jeans look is back. Perfect for those of you with petite figures, low waist jeans can be a better fit.

They fuse perfectly with crop tops tees during the spring and summer months. Consideration to be given to your choice of underwear. Because they are low means your rear end will be exposed when crouching. Look towards thongs or G-strings as suitable choice of underwear just in case.

The patchwork denim effect

According to fashion critics, denim patchwork is a style to look out for this 2022. This is where lots of brands plan to rework used denim fabric into jeans and jacket designs.

This sustainable fashion technique can freshen up the denim styling in a number of exciting ways. This can be an intricate patchwork pocket on your denim jacket. It might even be a different shaded denim fabric sown on to the body of your jeans.

It’s a great way to switch up any denim look to make it more interesting. Maybe it’s a chance to add your own patchwork look to your jeans, shirt or jacket this springtime.

Embellish your denim look

What better way to inject some excitement to your denim look this year than adding some sparkle? Sequins, beads and sown jewellery will be on trend as part of any dazzling denim assemble. It’s also a great way to make a fashion statement by adding some bling into your denim jacket or jeans look for the seasons ahead.

Full on denim

Head to toe in denim is going to be everywhere this spring summer season. However, be prepared as it does come with some constraints. Full on denim will take a more tailored approach with fitted belted jackets taking the lead. Add flared jeans (not skinnies)

This more sophisticated full denim look is what you can expect to see younger generation celebrities wearing towards the summer months. It has a retro vibe while maintaining a modern-day fashion look.

The denim skirt and dress look take charge

A throwback look of the 90’s is making it’s way back into 2022 denim fashion. Slim longline dresses and flared knee length skirts are watch out pieces for the seasons ahead.

They can be paired with roll neck sweaters and hoodies until springtime lands. Denim miniskirts with embellished detailing will be a “go to” fashion piece for fashionable young ladies this summer.

