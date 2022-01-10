Kate Hudson and Juice Beauty unveil new face mask

Kate Hudson and Juice Beauty unveil new face mask.

In Irish fashion news, American business entrepreneur and actress Kate Hudson has entered the beauty business. The 42-year old Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon film actress has joined forces with organic skincare and natural cosmetic brand Juice Beauty to launch the Kate Hudson Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia and Rose Powder Mask.

Hudson who co-founded active-lifestyle brand Fabletics who produce men’s and women’s fashion sportswear, footwear and accessories has unveiled her first beauty pieces with the US beauty house. The pair also hope to drop customised face masks later in 2022.

The Kate Hudson x Juice Beauty mask which is available in Ireland features acacia powder, along with aloe, grape skin and olive leaf powder, and a rose petal phyto-pigment powder. Also included is hyaluronic acid According to clinical tests carried out by Juice Beauty, participants applied the mask two times a week for four weeks.

The results where that users experienced the reduction of impurities when the mask was removed after use. They also claim their skin felt and looked softer as well as cleaner after regular use.

The American TV and movie actress is a big advocator of natural and eco-friendly products. You can check out more details about Kate Hudson Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia and Rose Powder Mask directly at the Juice Beauty online store now.

Irish fashion news