How to style men’s winter hats in Ireland 2022.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show all you stylish men out there how to style men’s winter hats in Ireland in 2022 Long gone are the days when a hat was just seen as something to cover up a bad hair day. When worn the right way, it can be a stylish addition to your wardrobe.

And when it comes to winter, your hat will keep your head warm and dry. to find out the best hat styles to add to your winter wardrobe, keep on reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland to find out.

Beanie Hat

Much like every other piece of men’s clothing, the beanie hat has a chequered history. Used as a way to keep blue-collar worker’s hair out of their faces, it’s said to have got its name from the cloth-covered ‘bean’ at the crown of your head.

Nowadays, it is associated more with students. To do your beanie hat justice, go with a short, woollen cap that follows the shape of your head. With that said, they work best with your wardrobe basics, such as denim jeans and overshirts.

The Flat Cap

If you are getting inspired by your grandad’s wardrobe, get yourself a flat cap. Often crafted from wool or tweed, this iconic hat is known for its flat rounded shape and front-facing peak.

Thanks to the likes of Peaky Blinders, the flat cap has seen a resurgence in popularity. As a result of the show, many fans have taken to wearing their tweed styles with their casual clothing.

To nail the flat cap without looking like you’ve step off the farm, you need to bring it up to date. The trick is to wear one with modern staples, like your single-breast overcoat, a roll neck jumper and jeans.

The Baseball Cap

It’s worth noting not all baseball caps are created equal. Instead of wearing a regular cotton one, update it to wool for your winter wardrobe.

A plain blue or grey will ensure your hat goes with the majority of your wardrobe. So, to keep yourself looking stylish, try to limit colours and avoid logos. Therefore, to get the most out of your baseball cap, keep it simple.

The Fedora

While you may not think of having a fedora in your winter wardrobe, it is more stylish than you’d think. It can easily be worn all year long and incredibly versatile. For the perfect weekend casual look, wear yours with a workwear jacket, grey sweatshirt and loose grey trousers.

