Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple ways how to stop black clothes from fading It is very hard to find someone out there that doesn’t have something black in their wardrobes. Not only do black clothes make us look slimmer, but they are fashionable and chic.

However, there is one downside. They tend to fade over time or when improperly cared for. To keep your black clothes from looking clean and pristine, keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our helpful tips.

Do I Really Need To Wash This?

Every time you throw a piece of clothing into your washing machine, it will become damaged in some way. It might take a while to see this damage but it’s there.

No matter how much you care for your clothes, some wear and tear is to be expected. This wear and tear will affect the colour and feel of your clothes.

So, before you go throwing your favourite shirt or jumper in for the wash, ask yourself if you really need to. Maybe you can get away with another wear?

Take The Time To Sort Your Clothes

Look. We are all guilty of just throwing the whole basket in the wash, with no consideration for colours running. However, it is worth your while sorting clothes.

They can help you determine if you can wash them at home or if they need to be dry cleaned. To save money, you can use a home dry cleaning kit to freshen up your much-loved clothes. However, while they can be easier on some dry clean only clothes, they really work best on denim or dark clothes.

Fashion tips on how to stop black clothes from fading.

By sorting clothes, not only will you prevent dye transfer, but you will avoid dark fabrics combining with linens. These can make your dark clothing look fuzzy and faded.

Double Check The Temperature

When it comes to your dark clothes, always use the coolest water setting. Hot water can fade dye or cause colours to transfer. And always be sure to use cold water on your rinse cycle to keep your clothes looking pristine.

Use The Right Detergent

There are special detergents for cleaning your dark clothing. However, if using regular, try not to overdo it. Excessive amounts of detergent can cause dye to bleed and leave residue on your clothes. As a result, they can look dull and faded.

Fashion tips on how to stop black clothes from fading.