How to wear pyjamas fashion in Ireland 2022

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you great ways to help you wear pyjamas fashion in Ireland during 2022. From silks to satin touches, pyjamas as daywear has become a big trend thanks to the pandemic.

Whether you are running around town, doing some errands or heading to a work meeting, the pyjama trend is as comfortable as it is versatile. You are guaranteed to turn heads, no matter the occasion.

Still convinced that pyjamas should stay firmly in the bedroom? Keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how to make pyjamas part of your everyday wardrobe.

Tips On Wearing The Pyjama Trend

Remember, the aim is to look stylish, not sluggish. In other words, try to avoid looking like you just rolled out of bed. One major tip to help with this is to be choose carefully what fabrics you wear. Steer clear of cotton and go for silk or satin materials instead.

When choosing shirts, be aware of design and look. There are some distinguish pyjama details to keep in mind like side piping, an open neckline and loose sleeves. To add some interest to your outfit, feel free to play around with proportions.

An oversized pyjama style shirt and skinny jeans are a match made in fashion heaven. Finally, you want to keep everything looking classy, polished and chic so finish your look off with some killer heels.

How To Accessorise Your Pyjama Look

Like with any outfit, your choice of accessories can make or break it. If you want to take your basic day outfit to night, jewellery is the way to go.

Offset the soft fabrics of your pyjamas with some bold earrings or statement rings. If you think your outfit needs some edge, tough it up with a leather clutch. And, when in doubt, you can always throw on a red lip for a touch of sophistication.

