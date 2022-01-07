How to find the best pencil skirt look this winter 2022

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you how to find the perfect pencil skirt for 2022. If you find your winter wardrobe needs a touch of refreshment, try adding a pencil skirt.

With its form-flattering shape and classic design, a pencil skirt looks great on everyone and takes a basic outfit up a notch. If you are wondering why you need a pencil skirt and how to style one, keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to fund out.

Style Your Pencil Skirt For Work

We all know how versatile our pencil skirts are, especially when it comes to our working wardrobe. Whether you are a lover of classic black, or wear something more vibrant, a pencil skirt will transform you into a professional.

To ease into the pencil skirt life, stick with neutral colours such as black, beige or grey. Patterns such as houndstooth or plaid can add a fun texture to a basic outfit.

However, for a subtle pop of colour, try something in maroon. And if all else fails, never underestimate the power of a black pencil skirt, white shirt and blazer.

How To Modernise Your Pencil Skirt?

Despite its retro vibes, a pencil skirt can become a modern addition to your wardrobe. It all comes down to styling. Pairing your pencil skirt with a cute crop top will transform it into a modern piece.

However, for something with a bit more edge, pair your black skirt with chunky boots and a denim jacket. And while a cute brooch can scream 1950s, some chunky jewellery can add a modern twist.

An Outfit For All Occasions

One of the main benefits of having a pencil skirt in your wardrobe is that you can create numerous stylish outfits. The pencil skirt is ideal for special occasions, especially when paired with lace or pearls. And, as mentioned, they are a staple for your working wardrobe.

