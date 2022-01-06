Naomi Scott new face of Chloé’s Nomade Parfum

In Irish fashion news, actress Naomi Scott is the new face of Chloé’s Nomade Eau de Parfum Naturelle. The 28-year-old British actress and singer is the latest recruit from the French luxury fashion and beauty house to front their new Nomade Eau de Parfum Naturelle.

Scott rose to fame back in 2011 for her performances in the television film Lemonade Mouth. The London born beauty will front Chloé’s Nomade Eau de Parfum Naturelle next month and is excited about the prospect of working with the luxury French fashion and beauty house.

The Hounslow born star took to social media earlier this week to add her promotional photo and news about her work with Chloé to her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

In her post she said “I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be the face of the new @chloe Nomade fragrance launching on Feb 1st 2022. Chloé is such an iconic brand, and this extends to the fragrance itself. It really is a beautiful thing when you can work with a brand that you love aesthetically while also supporting their ethos. Can’t wait to share more.”

Chloé who were founded back 70 years ago in 1952 by Gaby Aghion and Jacques Lenoir are today owned by the Richemont Group. The new Nomade Eau de Parfum Naturelle is made under license by American multinational beauty company Coty.

Coty’s impressive portfolio of brands include Kylie Skin, Alexander McQueen, Burberry Bottega Veneta, ,Calvin Klein, Chloé, Hugo Boss, Miu Miu, Tiffany & Co and Marc Jacobs

Commenting on Scott’s new appointment chief brands officer, luxury, at Coty Constantin Sklavenitis said Scott was a “clear and perfect choice” for the campaign, noting that she was born “at the confluence of several cultures — to an English father and to a mother of Indian origin. She also embodies the values within Nomade’s universe: authenticity, spontaneity, solidarity, happiness and sisterhood.”

Naomi Scott stars alongside American actor Anthony Ramos in a new sci-fi film “Distant” She will also star in a new Netflix series “Anatomy of a Scandal,” which is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan.

