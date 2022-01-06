How to style ladies hoodies in Ireland this winter

How to style ladies hoodies in Ireland this winter.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you 3 easy ways to style ladies hoodies in Ireland this winter. Today, hoodies are widely accepted as a “go-to” fashion garment for women who like to look sporty. They are easy to wear as well as casually smart when styled correctly.

The great thing about women’s hoodies is they can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we are going to show you simple ways to maximise your hoodie look this winter.

Ways to combine your hoodie and jacket

This is a really smart and stylish way to jazz up your fashion look using your hoodie and favourite jacket. When we say jackets, we mean blazer, denim and leather jackets.

Black leather jacket: During winter months this teams perfectly with your white hoodie and black ripped skinny jeans. White sneakers or slip-on pumps to complete.

Stone washed blue denim jacket: Again, for best effects opt for plain white or cream hoodie. Now add black faux leather trousers. To complete add your black ankle boots. Smartly casual.

Grey blazer up: It’s winter so it’s about staying stylish and warm. Opt for a grey woollen oversized blazer. Play around with pastel single shade hoodies. Complete with black velour or nylon pants. Add a square toe sock boot to create a great smart casual look.

The hoodie and skirt combinations

Pairing your skirt and hoodie any time of year can present your look as street. It actually looks more feminine than you think. The idea is to create different looks while maintaining some type of femininity.

The sequinned skirt: Glam up your street look by fusing your black hoodie with a gold sequinned skirt. It’s winter so increase the length of your skirt to keep your pins warm. Add single white chunky sneakers to complete.

Midi dress effect: This is simple to construct with brilliant results. Combine your white midi dress and black hoodie with a shiny pair of black ankle boots. Dressy and classy.

Denim mini skirt: Look towards your white hoodie and black denim skirt for perfect winter fashion. Add black tights for leg insulation. Choice of boots or sneakers optional.

Teenage fashion Ireland. How to style ladies hoodies in Ireland this winter. Irish fashion news

Dress up your hoodie this winter

A few great things about hoodies are they can be worn as a dress or worn over your dress. You can thank tights as your saviour during dark winter months.

Oversized hoodie dress: Colours here are optional. However, keep your colour choice single for better effects. Pair your oversized hoodie with neutral shade chunky sneakers. Add contrasting woollen tights for leg protection.

Silk midi dress: Wow your fashion look with a silk style midi dress and neutral shade cropped hoodie. Add sneakers or boots to complete.

The flare dress effect: Combine your navy flare dress with your grey hoodie. Now add black faux leather trousers. Complete with smart stylish black ankle boots.

And finally

Remember that is still winter out there. Hoodies are designed to keep you stylishly warm throughout 12 months of the year. Remember to keep your choice of hoodie simple as it’s still winter. Let your creativity shine with brighter choices as we head to summer.

Irish fashion news: Teenage fashion Ireland. How to style ladies hoodies in Ireland this winter.