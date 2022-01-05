Top 5 women shoe trends in Ireland for 2022

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you the Top 5 ladies shoe trends for 2022. For women, having the latest foot trends is a must. Whether it’s shoes or boots for work, or stylish footwear for nights out, having the latest fashion is a must.

This year sees the ladies cowboy boots back in style with square toe shoes hotly on their heels. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to show you “must have” footwear for the year ahead.

Ladies cowboy boots.

Yep, these are going to be a big hit for al fashionable ladies in the year ahead. Black and white ladies cowboy boots allow you gals to live out that cowgirl fantasy.

Design wise, black and white ankle boots are renowned fashion classics. Come spring pair with denim pieces from your fashion wardrobe. The effects can be incredible.

Step into white kitten heels

Chic and fitting footwear for 12 months of the year. White is going to be one of the best shades of the coming fashion season. This allows white kitten heels to fit right in. White boots are a great winter choice.

They can keep your tootsies protected from the elements in style. Come brighter and warmer months, try fusing them with pastel shades. Whether paired with skinny jeans or summer dress, white kitten heels will flatter your look. A must for all women this fashion season.

The stylish straight leg boot

It’s time to say au revoir to tight fitting boots this season and look towards straight leg boots. These not only help compliment your leg line but also look amazing and comfy.

Fuse with long length airy dresses during winter months. Again, keeping your legs protected from the outside elements. Pattern wise is up to you.

Toned down animal prints are always a great choice. In warmer months fuse your straight legs with shorter skirts to rock your look. The good thing is there are so many inventive ways to style your boots that you will be spoilt for choice.

The square toe boot affect

There is something cool and safe about the square toe boot affect. Cut off boot designs can inject a refresh of your footwear look using square toe finishes.

Ankle boot designs allows you to show off your leg shape. These fuse kindly with skinny jeans or even mid-length skirts. Square toe boots rock with summer dresses or shorts during summer.

The chunky sneaker finish

This year, chunky white sneakers are going to be one of the main fashion trends for 2022. Thanks to the like of Kylie Jenner and Billie Eilish, big bold white sneakers are on trend.

The best thing about these beauties is they can be dressed up or down while being fashion acceptable all year round. Whether worn with ladies jeans or skirt, to dress down athleisurewear, chunky white sneakers will rock your look in 2020.

