Kate Moss face of Charlotte Tilbury New Foundation.

In Irish fashion news, British fashion model Kate Moss has been unveiled as the new face of Charlotte Tilbury New Foundation. The 47-year-old fashion beauty has been rolled out to front Tilbury’s latest launch beautiful skin foundation.

Talking to online fashion and beauty magazine, WWD, about her new appoint the Croydon beauty told them “I’ve known Charlotte forever, we’ve worked together on countless covers, campaigns, runways and red carpets and have shared many personal moments over the years.

“She’s a great friend, and her makeup chair is one of my favourites. We have a lot of fun on set – we laugh and dance non-stop, and I trust her implicitly so it’s always easy to work together. It was really special working with Charlotte to launch Beautiful Foundation Skin”.

The Charlotte Tilbury New Foundation which drops this Thursday 6th January 2022 comes in 30 different shades.Her foundation offers medium coverage with a hydrating glow. It’s formula is made up of patented “bix’activ” designed to diminish the look of shine and pores. Hyalurosmoot is also included which provide a plump, even texture along with hyaluronic acid which hydrates and a rose complex to target pigmentation.

Charlotte Tilbury which is one of the world’s leading cosmetics and skincare brands was founded back in 2013. The resected British makeup queen is infamous for her Talk Talk pillow lip line and Magic Cream.

The Charlotte Tilbury brand is majority owned by Spanish fashion and fragrance company Puig who bought the company back in 2020. Kate Moss who kicked off her modelling career back in the early nineties, has over 30 years experience at the top of her game.

Only last month Kate Moss fronted Kim Kardashian’s new Skims underwear collection. The British fashion model has also worked with other international fashion labels including Giorgio Armani and Calvin Klein.

