The best men’s jumper fashion designs for 2022.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you the best men’s jumper fashion designs for 2022. If there is one jumper that will get you through this winter season, it is the V-neck. It is unassuming, and the perfect building block for your classic wardrobe.

With its simple lines and clean look, you will look effortless in your V-neck and it is easier to style than you’d think. If you want to know how to style a V-neck with the rest of your winter wardrobe, keep on reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland to find out.

With Your Suit

When you have to wear a suit to work, a V-neck jumper is one of the best ways to keep you warm. However, don’t be tempted to play around with colour.

Although your V-necks come in a variety of colours, it’s best to stick to neutral tones. Classic combinations of white cotton shirts and a grey or navy jumper never fail.

Take It Back To The 70s

One of the easiest ways to look fashionable and stylish is to combine two fashion trends. In this case, wearing a turtleneck under your V-neck jumper.

While it is something you’d see during the 70s, anyone can wear this outfit. For a modern take, go for a cream or white turtleneck under a blue or grey V-neck. Leave the accessories at home and complete with a pair of grey wool trousers.

However, if you fancy wearing something a bit more daring, go for a maroon V-neck and mustard turtleneck. We should warm you that you may have to fend off some Alan Partridge comments.

Shake Up Your Textures

If the winter season loves anything, it is a mix of textures. For some cosiness and depth, the best V-neck will be made of wool. This makes it ideal for pairing with this season’s other trending material: corduroy.

However, if you fear you will end up looking like a geography teacher, you can toughen up your woollen V-neck with a leather jacket or wool overcoat.

Rock A Cricket Jumper

You can thank the brand Kent & Curwen for the resurgence in the V-neck’s popularity. The label kickstarted the V-neck trend by inventing the cricket jumper in the 1930s.

These days, they look best when worn with tailored trousers or dark denim and an overcoat. It’s up to you if you want to wear something underneath.

