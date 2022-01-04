Stylish ways to wear your slip dress this winter 2022

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to wear your slip dress this winter 2022. The words slip dress and winter wardrobe should not go together.

After all, there are some people who will always associate the slip dress with summer and warm weather. Or something that belongs in your underwear drawer.So, how do you incorporate a slip dress into your winter wardrobe? Keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out.

How To Wear Your Slip Dress?

While a slip dress may seem a bit daring for your wardrobe, it really is a staple thanks to its versatility. You only need to spend about five minutes online to know there are plenty of ways to wear your slip dress. And how easy it is to incorporate one into your winter wardrobe.

You can team up your favourite dress with a chunky knitted jumper, some tights and boots for a cute winter look. If you do not feel comfortable wearing your slip dress on its own, throw on some skinny jeans underneath.

You can simply tuck your dress into your waistband for a sophisticated look. Also, don’t be afraid of highlighting your waist with a belt. It’s a great way to showcase your figure. For a unique outfit, combine a short slip dress with an oversized shirt or blazer. You can top it off with a bucket hat and purse.

What Are The Best Shoes To Wear?

While you might be able to pair your slip dress with other pieces of clothing, shoes can be a bit tricky. There are a number of factors to take into consideration to make the right choice.

And the number one factor comes down to the length of your dress. Is it short? Midi? Full length? If it is the first two options, try to avoid wearing strappy heels. Instead, we recommend you go for something unexpected.

For comfy feet that stay blister free, a simple pair of flats will complement the glamour of your slip dress. Wear your hair natural and throw on some lip gloss for a flawless look.

For a bold yet elegant look, pair your dress with some boots that stop over the knee. Throw on a denim jacket and you are sure to turn heads.

