Cher and Saweetie star in MAC Cosmetics Campaign

In Irish fashion news, American music artists Cher and Saweetie have united to appear in MAC Cosmetics’ ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign.

This new campaign from the global beauty and cosmetic giant will challenges users of their products to put their makeup to the test while shining a light on their performance.

The campaign which has just launched features MAC brand ambassador Saweetie along with music icon Cher. Talking to online fashion magazine WWD, 28-year-old Saweetie commented “’Challenge Accepted’ means challenging a status quo, and I try to do that every day with my business, with my music, with the message I give out to the world,”

“Because I went to college, something that was said to me was: ‘Why would you be a rapper when you have a degree?’ But I challenge that. I’m going to do what I’m passionate about. Challenge Accepted from MAC’s side, from my side, I feel like we continue to challenge the doubters.” The Californian music star made the point of her delight in teaming up with such a music icon like Cher.

Saweetie continued “Cher is so magical. Every time someone asks for me to describe her, I feel like there’s no one word to put it, but she’s magical. She’s fun. She’s so full of knowledge and she was such a pleasure to work with. If I can, I would do it again.”

Senior vice president and global creative director at MAC Cosmetics Drew Elliott also echoed Saweetie’s sentiments about working with Cher. Elliott commented “When they were filming together, Cher gave endless advice and ‘wisdom’ about the industry, fashion and style. It was such a moment — a moment only MAC could make. These two artists are powerhouses on their own, but together they are unstoppable.”