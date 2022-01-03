Fashion tips how to style your grey coat this winter

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you how to style your grey coat this winter. When it comes to your winter wardrobe, your choice of outerwear is key.

And while many people go with a tried-and-true black coat, the humble grey one is often overlooked. If you are looking to shake up your wardrobe this winter, keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out why you need a grey coat.

Add Some Edge With A Bold Grey Coat

When it comes to your outerwear, there are many factors to choose from. However, many people overlook a grey coat. Not only is it a great colour to work with, but it is also smart and looks professional.

For a casual outfit, pair a light grey coat with some black jeans, boots and an oversized scarf. You will look winter ready and be kept warm at the same time.

If you are heading off to work, coordinate your black pencil skirt and white shirt with a grey coat. For a touch of colour, throw on some red lipstick.

Tips For Layering Like A Pro

When it comes to mastering winter fashion, layering is crucial. However, you do not want to look like you are drowning in fabric. If you are petite, try choosing a coat that is hip length rather than super long.

A shorter coat with a belt will also enhance your waist and look flattering. For all body types, wearing an oversized jumper with leggings and jeans makes for a comfy and casual outfit.

Throw on your coat and you are all set for any weather winter throws at you. For those of you heading off to work, go for a blazer coat and wear it over a turtleneck jumper with some cigarette trousers.

Don’t Be Afraid Of Colour

Although a grey coat looks stylish on its own, sometimes you need a pop of colour. If you love accessories, use them to add some colour to a monochrome outfit. This could be with your handbag or even a simple pair of earrings.

However, if you want to go bigger, try pairing an electric blue dress with your grey coat. You will still be keeping your outfit neutral but will look anything but basic.

